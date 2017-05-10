Maryville College earns A for prepari...

Maryville College earns A for preparing high school teachers

Maryville College has one of the top undergraduate programs for preparing high school teachers, according to ratings released last week by the National Council on Teacher Quality. Maryville College was in the top 10 percent of the 717 institutions NCTQ rated, and Lipscomb University in Nashville was among the top 16 programs.

