Man says wife broke a glass on his head
A cozy after-dinner reminiscence turned ugly Monday when the subject of an old girlfriend spurred a Maryville woman to smash a wine glass over her husband's head, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Samantha A. Kazinec, 39, Aggie Drive, Maryville, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.
