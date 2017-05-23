Man says wife broke a glass on his head

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A cozy after-dinner reminiscence turned ugly Monday when the subject of an old girlfriend spurred a Maryville woman to smash a wine glass over her husband's head, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Samantha A. Kazinec, 39, Aggie Drive, Maryville, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.

