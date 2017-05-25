'Made in Maryville' Friday Night Ligh...

'Made in Maryville' Friday Night Lights slated for tonight

13 hrs ago

Tonight's "Made in Maryville" Friday Night Lights will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in downtown Maryville. Showcasing Blount County's many manufacturers and small businesses, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of local and handmade products, hear from Blount County Master Gardeners, create personalized crafts at Newell Rubbermaid's Creation Station and take part in the Downtown Maryville Association's new "Black Bears on Broadway" scavenger hunt.

