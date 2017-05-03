Natalia Taylar and Johnathen "Johno" Clayton will both perform Friday on the "Boogie on the River" stage at Riverbend Farm in Maryville. Natalia Taylar and Johnathen "Johno" Clayton will both perform Friday on the "Boogie on the River" stage at Riverbend Farm in Maryville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.