Humane Society of ET to hold open house

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The Humane Society of East Tennessee will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at its new location, 1611 E. Broadway Ave. in Fairpark Plaza in Maryville. The family friendly event will include musical entertainment, a bouncy house with slide, popcorn, balloon twists and face painting, bean bag toss, cornhole, photo booth and tours of the center to meet the adoptable pets.

