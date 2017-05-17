Humane Society of ET to hold open house
The Humane Society of East Tennessee will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at its new location, 1611 E. Broadway Ave. in Fairpark Plaza in Maryville. The family friendly event will include musical entertainment, a bouncy house with slide, popcorn, balloon twists and face painting, bean bag toss, cornhole, photo booth and tours of the center to meet the adoptable pets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you smell that?
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|4
|Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance for Clayton Homes ... (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|Jane Doe
|227
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|14 hr
|doubt
|3
|Pawnway next to H.G. Hill
|15 hr
|Buno
|2
|Corruption at Taco Bell Maryville
|Tue
|Zzzz
|2
|Noah Minkert
|May 15
|Concerned
|1
|Maryville snitches (Dec '14)
|May 14
|Support Snitches
|15
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC