Humane Society of ET to hold open house

The Humane Society of East Tennessee will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at its new location, 1611 E. Broadway Ave. in Fairpark Plaza in Maryville. The family friendly event will include musical entertainment, a bouncy house with slide, popcorn, balloon twists and face painting, bean bag toss, cornhole, photo booth and tours of the center to meet the adoptable pets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.