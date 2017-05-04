Gov. Bill Haslam takes a selfie on a tablet with Jonathan Roberts and Claire Roberts
Tennessee first lady Chrissy Haslam takes a quiz on the state from Sam Houston Elementary School students S'Nyah Walker and Kennedy Compton as she and Gov. Bill Haslam visited the school Friday. Gov. Bill Haslam takes a selfie on a tablet with first-graders Jonathan Roberts and Claire Roberts during the governor's visit Friday to Sam Houston Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|Where's the dro at in springfield
|4 hr
|paddles
|1
|Morristown man hit by train, survives (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|Mystery
|70
|Kevin Gryder (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Pharaoh
|12
|Corruption at Taco Bell Maryville
|11 hr
|Chapoopa
|1
|Person connected to "Rocky Top Murders" out of ... (Mar '07)
|14 hr
|why
|17
|Maryville snitches (Dec '14)
|Fri
|David hungwell
|14
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC