Gov. Bill Haslam takes a selfie on a ...

Gov. Bill Haslam takes a selfie on a tablet with Jonathan Roberts and Claire Roberts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

Tennessee first lady Chrissy Haslam takes a quiz on the state from Sam Houston Elementary School students S'Nyah Walker and Kennedy Compton as she and Gov. Bill Haslam visited the school Friday. Gov. Bill Haslam takes a selfie on a tablet with first-graders Jonathan Roberts and Claire Roberts during the governor's visit Friday to Sam Houston Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 3 hr ThomasA 9
Where's the dro at in springfield 4 hr paddles 1
News Morristown man hit by train, survives (Aug '07) 6 hr Mystery 70
Kevin Gryder (Jun '16) 6 hr Pharaoh 12
Corruption at Taco Bell Maryville 11 hr Chapoopa 1
News Person connected to "Rocky Top Murders" out of ... (Mar '07) 14 hr why 17
Maryville snitches (Dec '14) Fri David hungwell 14
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,059 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC