Good Samaritan honored by City of Mar...

Good Samaritan honored by City of Maryville for heroic act

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Times

Gloria Davis receives the Citizen Service Award from Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor and Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp at the Maryville City Council meeting May 2. Davis dove into a pond and rescued a woman whose car had crashed. Gloria Davis is honored by the City of Maryville on May 2 for her heroic actions April 8, when she swam out into a pond and rescued a woman whose car had crashed and was quickly sinking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville leaders want to "erase" city's graffiti (Jan '08) 3 hr Me23wc 83
People on meth 3 hr Lol 1
Gas Tax Increase 9 hr South Knox Hombre 11
News West Knoxville burger restaurant to be reinspec... 10 hr Tinnian Feldhaus 2
how to get laid in springfield (Dec '12) 11 hr Hurt again 61
Kevin Gryder (Jun '16) Sat Pharaoh 12
Corruption at Taco Bell Maryville May 6 Chapoopa 1
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC