Good Samaritan honored by City of Maryville for heroic act

Gloria Davis receives the Citizen Service Award from Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor and Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp at the Maryville City Council meeting May 2. Davis dove into a pond and rescued a woman whose car had crashed. Gloria Davis is honored by the City of Maryville on May 2 for her heroic actions April 8, when she swam out into a pond and rescued a woman whose car had crashed and was quickly sinking.

