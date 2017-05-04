Good Neighbors to hold Spring Music Festival fundraiser

Randal Goodgame is one of the performers who will be part of the Good Neighbors of Blount County Spring Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, May 13. Slugs and Bugs is one of the attractions set to be part of the Good Neighbors of Blount County Spring Music Festival. Slugs and Bugs is one of the attractions that will be part of the Good Neighbors of Blount County Spring Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, May 13. Randal Goodgame is one of the performers who will be part of the Good Neighbors of Blount County Spring Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, May 13. Slugs and Bugs is one of the attractions set to be part of the Good Neighbors of Blount County Spring Music Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.