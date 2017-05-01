Girl Scouts earn Gold Awards for comm...

Girl Scouts earn Gold Awards for community projects

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Troop 20939 celebrated the achievement of three young ladies, Hailey Goad, Mary Rachel Martin and Caroline Pope, each earning the Girl Scout Gold Award.

