From their yards to ours; Master Gardeners strive for variety at annual sale
Master Gardener Rita Loveday helps oversee the annual plant sale last year. She and the other members are gearing up for this year's, set for Saturday, May 13. If you are struggling with what to buy as gifts for Mother's Day, come to the annual plant sale hosted by Blount County Master Gardeners on Saturday, May 13 at The Shed.
