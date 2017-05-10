Free block party and health fair set June 4
A free Block Party and Health Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at Maryville Adventist Church, 2921 Sevierville Road, Maryville. There will be free health screenings to include blood tests, chair massage, blood pressure and body fat analysis.
