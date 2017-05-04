Flight ends in arrest for Maryville P...

Flight ends in arrest for Maryville Police

23 hrs ago

A Maryville man's second flight from police this year ended much the way the first one did, according to police reports. Ronald Elbert Adkins, 38, Griffitt Street, Maryville, was taken into custody by Maryville Police on four outstanding warrants and a new charge of evading arrest.

