First Horizon, Capital Bank merger to create fourth largest regional bank in Southeast

First Tennessee Bank's parent company First Horizon National Corp. has entered a definitive agreement to merge with Capital Bank Financial Corp., creating the fourth largest regional bank system in the Southeast. First Horizon, which operates 170 regional branches, will acquire all of Capital Bank's 193 branches in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Florida and Virginia for a combined total of $40 billion in assets and more than 300 branches throughout the Southeast.

