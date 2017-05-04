First eyelash extension studio opens in Maryville

Melissa Orr has opened Maryville's first eyelash extension studio, La Rue and Co., named in honor of her late mother, Debbie La Rue. Frank La Rue, , Cheryl Slick, Beth Sanders, Melissa Orr, Jeff Headrick, Phyllis Crisp, Pam Hooks-Miller and Stephanie Boruff are seen during the ribbon cutting Monday for La Rue and Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.