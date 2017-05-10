Fire takes home on Roy Avenue
A fire at a home on Roy Avenue had already burned through the roof of the structure by the time first responders arrived on the scene Wednesday afternoon, according to Blount County Fire Department. "It got a good head start on us," said BCFD Deputy Chief Jerry Phillips of the blaze at 3416 Roy Ave., Maryville, noting that the home was already "fully involved" when firefighters pulled in.
