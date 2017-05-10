ETSU Alumni Association presents Tekell with Award of Honor

Maryville native Major Jodi Sluss Tekell was presented an Award of Honor during the East Tennessee State University National Alumni Association's awards ceremony on May 5. Beginning her involvement with the U.S. Army through the ROTC program at ETSU, Tekell graduated in 1983, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant before embarking on a career as an Army helicopter pilot and flight instructor, the release said. After holding numerous positions at Army bases in Georgia, Alabama, Texas and South Korea, Tekell attained the rank of major to serve as an aviation safety officer and deputy inspector general.

