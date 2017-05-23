Easy Couponing: Shop picnic supplies this holiday weekend
As we load up on picnic and camping essentials this weekend, please remember Memorial Day weekend for the armed forces who continually service our country and the people who gave their lives while serving our country. Over the years, I have found that couponers are very charitable with providing food items as donations.
Read more at Daily Times.
