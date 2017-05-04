Dustin Nickson and Matthew Lassater

According to the Madison Police Department, Dustin Nickson, 40, or Greenville, and Matthew Lassater, 40, of Maryville, Tennessee, have been charged with trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Madison narcotics investigators intercepted the two suspects Thursday picking up suspicious packages at the Federal Express.

