Door-to-door frozen food company makes things right with Maryville couple
The operator of a frozen food business has delivered on his promise to help a Maryville couple after they were cheated by the original salesman, who has now been fired. Barbara Bakelaar and her husband John received $400 that was promised and delivered to them by the owner of T&T Deliveries out of Knoxville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
