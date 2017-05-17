Door-to-door frozen food company make...

Door-to-door frozen food company makes things right with Maryville couple

The operator of a frozen food business has delivered on his promise to help a Maryville couple after they were cheated by the original salesman, who has now been fired. Barbara Bakelaar and her husband John received $400 that was promised and delivered to them by the owner of T&T Deliveries out of Knoxville.

