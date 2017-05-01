Crime 5 mins ago 6:43 a.m.Accused kil...

Crime 5 mins ago 6:43 a.m.Accused killer of Maryville police officer expected in court Monday

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

The man accused of killing a Maryville police officer in August 2016 is expected in court for a hearing Monday morning. A grand jury indicted Brian K. Stalans, 44, on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated asasult and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tennessee Democrats 7 min South Knox Hombre 21
Knox News Sentinel 13 min Jesse Luther 43
News Greg Isaacs' castle ... is a place to enjoy fam... (Jul '08) 4 hr BuildTheWall 23
News Judge denies second request for Dossett exhumation (Feb '08) 6 hr Mongoose 18
how to get laid in springfield (Dec '12) 7 hr Geeytchya sum 58
Poor Old Raynella Dossett Leath (Feb '10) 8 hr Free As A Bird 3
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 8 hr Rocky Topp 239
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,711,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC