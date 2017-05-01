Crime 5 mins ago 6:43 a.m.Accused killer of Maryville police officer expected in court Monday

The man accused of killing a Maryville police officer in August 2016 is expected in court for a hearing Monday morning. A grand jury indicted Brian K. Stalans, 44, on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated asasult and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in November.

