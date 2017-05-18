Cornerstone becomes largest residential treatment provider in Tennessee
The new Residential Tower at Cornerstone of Recovery, 4726 Alcoa Highway, encompasses 52,000-square-feet, enough room for 172 new beds. The new Caldwell Treatment Center at Cornerstone of Recovery in Alcoa will allow for more patients to be treated than ever before at the facilities that were officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.
