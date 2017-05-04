Community Food Connection serves up roasted mayor
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell laughs as he gets roasted during a benefit for Community Food Connection at Second Harvest Food Bank on Thursday in Maryville. People gather to watch the roast of Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell at Second Harvest Food Bank on Thursday in Maryville.
