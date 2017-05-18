Child seat clinic set for today

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong and Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan announced the clinic will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Blount County Justice Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Trained and certified child safety seat technicians will be on hand to provide child car seat installation and ensure car seats fit the vehicle and child.

