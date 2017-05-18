Child seat clinic set for today

Child seat clinic set for today

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong and Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan announced the clinic will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Blount County Justice Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Trained and certified child safety seat technicians will be on hand to provide child car seat installation and ensure car seats fit the vehicle and child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shootings 5 hr Watermelon 4
How is the food at the various assisted living ... 9 hr Flavia 1
Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13) 15 hr Brian pritchard 47
Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance for Clayton Homes ... (Jul '11) May 17 Jane Doe 227
Corruption at Taco Bell Maryville May 16 Zzzz 2
Noah Minkert May 15 Concerned 1
Maryville snitches (Dec '14) May 14 Support Snitches 15
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,139,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC