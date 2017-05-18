Child seat clinic set for today
Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong and Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan announced the clinic will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Blount County Justice Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Trained and certified child safety seat technicians will be on hand to provide child car seat installation and ensure car seats fit the vehicle and child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shootings
|5 hr
|Watermelon
|4
|How is the food at the various assisted living ...
|9 hr
|Flavia
|1
|Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13)
|15 hr
|Brian pritchard
|47
|Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance for Clayton Homes ... (Jul '11)
|May 17
|Jane Doe
|227
|Corruption at Taco Bell Maryville
|May 16
|Zzzz
|2
|Noah Minkert
|May 15
|Concerned
|1
|Maryville snitches (Dec '14)
|May 14
|Support Snitches
|15
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC