Case Closed: Man pleads guilty to 1998 kidnapping

Authorities closed the book on a troubling cold case, and a local woman's 19-year ordeal came to an end when a former Rockford resident pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping and attempted second-degree murder in Blount County Circuit Court Tuesday morning. Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan sentenced Ricky Dale McDonald, 60, to six years on the kidnapping charge and eight years for attempted murder.

