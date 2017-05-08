Campbell earns Fulbright for international study
Nicholas Campbell of Maryville, a senior at the University of Tennessee, is one of eight students there to earn the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program award for the 2017-2018 academic year to study and teach in cities around the globe. Campbell is majoring in Hispanic studies and Latin American and Caribbean studies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pawnway next to H.G. Hill
|8 hr
|Pizdahoff
|1
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|8 hr
|MARSA
|16
|Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes...
|8 hr
|Room phart
|2
|Knoxville leaders want to "erase" city's graffiti (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|Tinnian Feldhaus
|84
|People on meth
|Mon
|Lol
|1
|Kevin Gryder (Jun '16)
|May 6
|Pharaoh
|12
|Corruption at Taco Bell Maryville
|May 6
|Chapoopa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC