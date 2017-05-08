Campbell earns Fulbright for internat...

Campbell earns Fulbright for international study

Nicholas Campbell of Maryville, a senior at the University of Tennessee, is one of eight students there to earn the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program award for the 2017-2018 academic year to study and teach in cities around the globe. Campbell is majoring in Hispanic studies and Latin American and Caribbean studies.

