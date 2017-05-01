Beginner tai chi starts June 6
Beginner tai chi classes will start Tuesday, June 6 at Clear's Silat, Street Kung Fu and Tai Chi, located at 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. There is a choice between day and evening classes.
