Beginner tai chi starts June 6

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Beginner tai chi classes will start Tuesday, June 6 at Clear's Silat, Street Kung Fu and Tai Chi, located at 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. There is a choice between day and evening classes.

