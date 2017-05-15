Attorney says excessive force lawsuit against Alcoa, Blount County 'could have been avoided'
A $2 million excessive force lawsuit pending against the city of Alcoa and Blount County government would have been unnecessary if law enforcement had recognized obvious mental health issues and provided appropriate care, the attorney who filed the suit said this week. Knoxville attorney Lance Baker told The Daily Times on Friday that his client, 38-year-old Maryville resident Annissa Mary Lee Colson, was showing obvious signs of a panic attack following her arrest nearly two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Maxine Franklin
|4
|How's Tim Pratt
|8 hr
|Amyay
|1
|Review: Armstrong Remodeling (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|kirby
|21
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|15 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|Noah Minkert
|15 hr
|Concerned
|1
|Maryville snitches (Dec '14)
|Sun
|Support Snitches
|15
|ATTENTION MARYVILLE METALHEADS: EVIL ARRIVES IN...
|May 13
|LadyinBlack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC