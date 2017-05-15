90 years of living: Townsend native f...

90 years of living: Townsend native feels blessed for the journey

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Times

Bobbie Handley talks about her life growing up in Townsend, working as a teacher and traveling the world with her late husband of 53 years George. Handley turned 90 on May 13 and celebrated with her friends and family at the Capitol Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... 5 min Just Saying 11
Robbery, 2 black males in newer Volkswagon Beet... 3 hr sky 2
News Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch... 3 hr Rainbow Kid 2
Corruption at Taco Bell Maryville 11 hr Zzzz 2
Noah Minkert Mon Concerned 1
Maryville snitches (Dec '14) May 14 Support Snitches 15
ATTENTION MARYVILLE METALHEADS: EVIL ARRIVES IN... May 13 LadyinBlack 3
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Blount County was issued at May 16 at 3:55PM CDT

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,903 • Total comments across all topics: 281,066,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC