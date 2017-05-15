90 years of living: Townsend native feels blessed for the journey
Bobbie Handley talks about her life growing up in Townsend, working as a teacher and traveling the world with her late husband of 53 years George. Handley turned 90 on May 13 and celebrated with her friends and family at the Capitol Theater.
