Y-12 Federal Credit Union employees help out Second Harvest

In recognition of National Volunteer Week a team of Y-12 Federal Credit Union employees help pack food at Second Harvest Food Bank located in Blount County. During a three-hour period, the team of 14 employees packed 8,424 pounds of food, which will feed more than 7,000 people.

