Y-12 Federal Credit Union employees help out Second Harvest
In recognition of National Volunteer Week a team of Y-12 Federal Credit Union employees help pack food at Second Harvest Food Bank located in Blount County. During a three-hour period, the team of 14 employees packed 8,424 pounds of food, which will feed more than 7,000 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drugs in maryville (Nov '11)
|2 hr
|Ex nurse
|71
|Maryville snitches (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|Nurse
|13
|Knox News Sentinel
|2 hr
|Rex Rainey
|42
|Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is...
|7 hr
|Right right
|8
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|8 hr
|Just Saying
|50
|ty watts (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|weepingangel
|7
|Does Sheriff Holt carry a Derringer?
|9 hr
|Pea shooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC