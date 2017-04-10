WBIR anchor Scott to speak at 32nd An...

WBIR anchor Scott to speak at 32nd Annual Academic Letter Awards

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Mary Scott, WBIR noon anchor, will be the speaker for the 32nd Annual Academic Letters Awards Program on April 24. Mary Scott, reporter and noon anchor on WBIR, will be the keynote speaker at The Daily Times 32nd Annual Academic Letter Awards on Monday, April 24. More than 200 students from the area's five public high schools, Alcoa, Heritage, Greenback, Maryville and William Blount, will be honored for academic excellence in math, science, social studies and language arts. The annual awards ceremony started at a time when sports participation was well honored but little recognition was given to academic achievement.

