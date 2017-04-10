Watoto Children's Choir to perform at...

Watoto Children's Choir to perform at Oak Street Baptist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

The Watoto Children's Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will continue its six-month U.S. tour in the Maryville area Easter Sunday, April 16, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Street Baptist Church featuring a brand new concert, Signs & Wonders. The concert will feature worship songs that share the stories of the children and the joy that they have because of God's love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti trans bigotry 19 min Just Saying 13
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) 5 hr It is a trap 32
Local law enforcement and government adgencies 6 hr Fed up with nuts 1
Kevin Gryder (Jun '16) 8 hr Sharon 8
News Local congregation touches lives in a world of ... (Nov '07) 9 hr SpreadTheWord 11
It must be hard 18 hr Sam 6
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor Apr 13 Dotson 68
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,328,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC