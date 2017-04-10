Watoto Children's Choir to perform at Oak Street Baptist

The Watoto Children's Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will continue its six-month U.S. tour in the Maryville area Easter Sunday, April 16, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Street Baptist Church featuring a brand new concert, Signs & Wonders. The concert will feature worship songs that share the stories of the children and the joy that they have because of God's love.

