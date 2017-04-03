Washington Street buildings could be demolished for a new Weigel's
This vacant brick home at 618 S. Washington St. would be demolished if developers get the rest of their plans approved by the city of Maryville. Memorial Funeral Home, as well as an empty brick house beside it on Washington Street, could be demolished to make way for new commercial development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Democrats
|33 min
|Democrat Love This
|16
|Mark of the Beast - Arrives.
|1 hr
|Red Light This
|4
|7 cent gas tax hike
|1 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|20
|Moving to Maryville, need s good realtor.
|13 hr
|Whatever
|2
|Jerry LeQuire (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Money found
|3
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|Sat
|Giggles32
|35
|Foothills Church
|Mar 30
|rustyshackleford
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC