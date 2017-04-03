Washington Street buildings could be ...

Washington Street buildings could be demolished for a new Weigel's

This vacant brick home at 618 S. Washington St. would be demolished if developers get the rest of their plans approved by the city of Maryville. Memorial Funeral Home, as well as an empty brick house beside it on Washington Street, could be demolished to make way for new commercial development.

