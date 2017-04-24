Wall mural at Caf © le R ve in M...

Wall mural at Caf le R ve in Maryville High School's new culinary arts building

Read more: Daily Times

Maryville High School students Hope Brewer , Cierra Fontinell, Cassi Hylwa, Callahan Baker, Michaella Ace and Emma Ferguson attend the grand opening Wednesday of Maryville High School's new culinary arts building at 600 W. Broadway Ave. A wall mural in the Cafe le Reve entrance at Maryville High School's new culinary building honors those who helped grow the program. Painted by MHS art teachers Raquel Roy and Caitlyn Buchanan, the mural will add "leaves" with the thumbprints of students who work at the cafe.

