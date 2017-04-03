UT culinary students serve appreciati...

UT culinary students serve appreciation lunch at Second Harvest

The lunch prepared by student chefs from the University of Tennessee culinary program at Second Harvest Food Bank in Maryville featured roulade of tenderloin with crab, bleu cheese and spinach, as well as a Greek salad. Student chef Tom Carella with the University of Tennessee culinary program helps Daniel Fipps with the Maryville Fire Department during an appreciation lunch at Second Harvest Food Bank.

