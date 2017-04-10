Two Maryville men arrested after foot...

Two Maryville men arrested after foot pursuit; one hit with Taser

Read more: Daily Times

A confrontation with two police suspects on Church Avenue Monday afternoon ended with both men in custody, according to Maryville Police reports. But not before police unsuccessfully tried to shoot one of the men with a Taser, then pursued him in a foot chase through neighboring streets.

