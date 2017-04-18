Townsend passes beer permit for festivals
Festivals that wish to serve beer within the Townsend city limits now have the opportunity to do so, thanks to a temporary beer permit ordinance approved by the Townsend Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. The new ordinance, which was approved on second/final reading, establishes a temporary beer permit that will be valid for 72 hours for city-sanctioned and/or sponsored festivals, celebrations and event.
