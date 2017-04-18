Townsend passes beer permit for festi...

Townsend passes beer permit for festivals

Festivals that wish to serve beer within the Townsend city limits now have the opportunity to do so, thanks to a temporary beer permit ordinance approved by the Townsend Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. The new ordinance, which was approved on second/final reading, establishes a temporary beer permit that will be valid for 72 hours for city-sanctioned and/or sponsored festivals, celebrations and event.

