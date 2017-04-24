The Dead Deads bring the sounds of 'O...

The Dead Deads bring the sounds of 'Obliteration' to The Open Chord

The Dead Deads - "Daisy Dead" , "Meta Dead" , "Billy Dead" and "Betty Dead" - will perform Saturday in Knoxville. It's an interesting thing to ponder: Given the series of happy accidents that have led the ladies of The Dead Deads to the rock 'n' roll pedestal they're on today, what does the future hold? After all, the band itself began as a group of friends hanging out and playing music - rock 'n' roll at its rawest, baddest, most primal, garnished with punk's freneticism and glam's glitz and the occasional riot-grrl sneer of sisters doing it for themselves.

