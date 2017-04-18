Strength in diversity
Ann Brunger and Imam Isa Wali stand in front of the Blount County Library, where there will be a Muslim panel April 20. Wali converted to Islam many years ago. He resides in Blount County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|31 min
|okimar
|227
|Warrant Michael Key
|38 min
|Hump Hammer
|8
|Radio Stations
|2 hr
|The Hurricane
|72
|southfield apts (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Iciknow
|5
|Foothills Church
|5 hr
|Bob
|9
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|Mon
|clark
|71
|Chestin Johnstone & Tiffany Dalton rob and beat... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Chris Henth Horney
|8
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC