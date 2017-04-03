Sick raccoons being euthanized in Blount County, Alcoa and Maryville
Sick raccoons are being euthanized in Blount County, Alcoa and Maryville, and although the animals may appear to be rabid, officials say a disease called distemper is the more likely culprit. While ill raccoons have been reported by animal control officers in all three jurisdictions, Alcoa appears to be the only area seeing a major increase over prior years.
