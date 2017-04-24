Shoplifting suspect arrested at Footh...

Shoplifting suspect arrested at Foothills Mall after reportedly running from police

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A Louisville man who reportedly tried to run from police after stealing a pair of shoes from a Foothills Mall business Thursday afternoon ended up in jail on drug and felony theft charges. James Nicholas Cooper, 35, Rankin Ferry Loop, was arrested by Maryville Police officers on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance , possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12) 1 hr Hump Hammer 7
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 6 hr Jimmy 7
Married people who Cheat 6 hr Myth 7
DCS, Youth Villages, and others lie in court. (Apr '11) Fri Fedupwithkidsforcash 34
News TBI investigates missing records at Lenoir City... (Jan '11) Fri AIPAC is treason 116
Springfield tn police dept. (Jul '13) Fri etaylor1012 20
Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance for Clayton Homes ... (Jul '11) Fri Little john 226
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC