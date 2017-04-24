Shoplifting suspect arrested at Foothills Mall after reportedly running from police
A Louisville man who reportedly tried to run from police after stealing a pair of shoes from a Foothills Mall business Thursday afternoon ended up in jail on drug and felony theft charges. James Nicholas Cooper, 35, Rankin Ferry Loop, was arrested by Maryville Police officers on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance , possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.
