Second Harvest seeks to raise $200,000 to help feed East Tennessee children

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, will host its 4th annual MAYDAY Radio-thon and open house from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 1. The hunger relief agency hopes to raise $200,000 for its Food for Kids programs which provides more than 266,000 Food for Kids meals throughout 18 East Tennessee counties. "Our Food for Kids programs feed thousands of the most vulnerable people Second Harvest serves - children," said Executive Director Elaine Streno in a release.

