Safely on two wheels

Starting, stopping, looking both ways, helmets on heads and eyes on the road - all of these and more will be covered as area children participate in the fourth annual bicycle rodeo in downtown Maryville on Saturday. The event, dubbed the Smoky Mountain Bicycle Rodeo, is designed for youth ages 7 to 12. Registration will be conducted beginning at the Maryville Farmers Market in Founders Square on East Broadway at 8:30 a.m. The course opens at 9 a.m. and closes at noon.

