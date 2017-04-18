Rising to the top; Two community lead...

Rising to the top; Two community leaders honored at annual breaklfast

Daily Times

Randy Burleson accepts the Community Leadership Award Friday morning at Leadership Blount's breakfast at Maryville First United Methodist Church. A packed house of early-risers attended the 18th Annual Community Leadership Award breakfast Friday in Maryville, honoring two great examples of what it means to lead and serve.

Maryville, TN

