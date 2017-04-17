RAM Needs Volunteers for Maryville ClinicMonday, April 17Remote Area...

RAM Needs Volunteers for Maryville Cl...

Remote Area Medical is hosting a free medical clinic in Blount County on April 22 and April 23. It's at Heritage High School which is on E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. RAM offers medical and dental care to those wiht little or no insurance.

