RAM Holds Free Medical Clinic in MaryvilleFriday, April 21Remote Area ...

Remote Area Medical's free mobile medical clinic wil be held at Heritage High School in Maryville on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. At this time, patients will have an opportunity to register their pets for free spay/neuter services that RAM, in collaboration with AnimalWorks. But the event will be a later date.

