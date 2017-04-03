Public meetings: Maryville

The Maryville Downtown Design Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the Maryville Municipal Center Council Chambers, 400 W. Broadway Ave. The agenda is available on the city of Maryville's website or by calling 865-273-3500. The Maryville Historic Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the Maryville Municipal Center Council Chambers, 400 W. Broadway Ave. The agenda is available on the city of Maryville's website or by calling 865-273-3500.

