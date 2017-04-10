Police say Maryville man stole car and wrecked it

A Maryville man stole a car in Alcoa, wrecked it in Maryville, and spent the rest of Wednesday morning in Blount County jail, according to local police reports. Keith Devon Kircher, 20, South Maple Street, Maryville, was arrested and charged with theft of property, vehicular assault, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, simple possession of a controlled substance and having no proof of insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.