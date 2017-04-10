Parkway wreck sends one to the hospital

Parkway wreck sends one to the hospital

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Maryville firefighters pull an injured person from a wrecked vehicle after a two-car crash on East Lamar Alexander Parkway sent a Maryville man to the hospital Monday morning, according to Maryville Police. A Maryville firefighter pops the door open on a wrecked vehicle on East Lamar Alexander Parkway Monday morning to gain access to the injured driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 45 min Downfall of ACA 191
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) 50 min Willie 30
Jaylond woods 13 hr Big bubba 3
Michael Ewing key 17 hr Yupyupyup 4
Foothills Church Apr 7 Bob 8
Jerry LeQuire (Sep '15) Apr 6 Andy 4
Anyone know Dwayne Strickland? (Jul '09) Apr 5 Dwayne 42
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,321 • Total comments across all topics: 280,210,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC