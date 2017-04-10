Parkway wreck sends one to the hospital
Maryville firefighters pull an injured person from a wrecked vehicle after a two-car crash on East Lamar Alexander Parkway sent a Maryville man to the hospital Monday morning, according to Maryville Police. A Maryville firefighter pops the door open on a wrecked vehicle on East Lamar Alexander Parkway Monday morning to gain access to the injured driver.
