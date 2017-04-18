Newell to add jobs at Maryville plant after Mexicali fire
A fire at the Newell Brands plant in Mexicali, Mexico, on Tuesday will result in job openings at the Maryville production facility. An initial figure announced by a personnel service company Friday put the Newell Brands hiring needs at more than 900 positions.
