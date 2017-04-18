Newell to add jobs at Maryville plant...

Newell to add jobs at Maryville plant after Mexicali fire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A fire at the Newell Brands plant in Mexicali, Mexico, on Tuesday will result in job openings at the Maryville production facility. An initial figure announced by a personnel service company Friday put the Newell Brands hiring needs at more than 900 positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If You Could Choose-Would You 14 min South Knox Hombre 16
Bobby Wright 2 hr lookinforbobby 2
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 6 hr true story 2
Rooster sticker 7 hr Charlie Bob 3
harris family dentistry (Nov '12) 19 hr Dissatisfied Cust... 11
Chestin Johnstone & Tiffany Dalton rob and beat... (Nov '13) Thu Frankie 9
Brandy At The Shell On 129 Apr 19 CuriousGeorge 1
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC