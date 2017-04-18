New customized in-home care coming to Maryville

Right at Home, a company that specializes in customized in-home care for seniors and disabled adults, will open its newest location in Maryville this May. Right at Home, a company that specializes in customized in-home care for seniors and disabled adults, will open its newest location in Maryville this May. Right at Home, a company that specializes in customizable in-home care for seniors and disabled adults, will open its newest location in Maryville this May. Kimberley Hogan, owner and operator, said the East Tennessee Foothills franchise at 1020 William Blount Drive was purchased in January after speaking with a friend involved in the company last summer.

